Gangsters or Khalistanis? What's the Truth Behind 17 Men Arrested in California?

In a major crackdown, 17 men of Indian-origin were arrested in California in the United States on 17 April in connection with a series of violent incidents in the Northern part of the state. The first of these incidents took place in 2018 and the latest one was a clash near a Gurdwara in Sacramento in March 2023.

The investigation, which was conducted over two years, was called 'Operation Broken Sword' - named after a broken sword recovered from the crime scene during the 2018 incident.

Two of the men arrested happen to be fugitive gangsters from Punjab - Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh.

A number of Indian journalists and news outfits have claimed that the arrested individuals were Khalistanis.

This story will try and examine three questions: