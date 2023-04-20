Gangsters or Khalistanis? What's the Truth Behind 17 Men Arrested in California?

Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh have been arrested in California.
In a major crackdown, 17 men of Indian-origin were arrested in California in the United States on 17 April in connection with a series of violent incidents in the Northern part of the state. The first of these incidents took place in 2018 and the latest one was a clash near a Gurdwara in Sacramento in March 2023.
The investigation, which was conducted over two years, was called 'Operation Broken Sword' - named after a broken sword recovered from the crime scene during the 2018 incident.
Two of the men arrested happen to be fugitive gangsters from Punjab - Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh.
A number of Indian journalists and news outfits have claimed that the arrested individuals were Khalistanis.
This story will try and examine three questions:
Who are the persons arrested and what crimes are they accused of?
Who are Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh? What is their connection to gangs based out of Punjab?
Are the arrests linked to Khalistani mobilisation, as claimed by a few Indian media houses?
These are some of the incidents that were probed.
November 2018: Fist-fights and sword-fights at the Sikh parade in Yuba City, Sutter County
September 2021: Shooting at a wedding party in Yuba City, Sutter County
August 2022: Shooting outside a Gurdwara in Stockton, San Joaquin County
December 2022: Shooting at Woodland, Yolo County
Shooting outside a Sikh Nagar Kirtan or parade in Sacramento, 26 March 2023.
Six other shootings in Sacramento besides the March 2023 Gurdwara incident.
This is not an exhaustive list. Investigators say they are probing several other incidents that could be possibly linked to the same gangs.
Based on a press conference conducted by the officials, the men arrested are:
Armandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Harmandeep Singh, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Gursharn Singh, and Gurcharan Singh were arrested in connection with the clash outside the Nagar Kirtan in March 2023. They have been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit attempted murder.
Sahajpreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, Tirath Ram, Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh were arrested in connection with the Woodland shooting incident of December 2022.
Karandeep Singh and Pardeep Singh - were arrested for the attempted murder of Amandeep Singh at a wedding party in Yuba City on 27 September 2021.
Jaskaran Singh was arrested for possession of child pornography and possession of an assault weapon.
Karambir Gill of Yuba City, was arrested on suspicion of being an illegal firearms dealer
The officials said that a bloodbath could have taken place at the Sikh parade had law enforcement agencies not acted promptly.
Arrested in connection with the December 2022 Woodland shooting, Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh are fugitive gangsters from Punjab.
Pavitar Singh and his gang, which includes Husandeep Singh, were accused of being involved in the murder of a labourer Mandeep Singh of Pandori village near Batala on 19 November 2019. The same day, their gang sprayed bullets on one Triptpal at Jijiani village near Amritsar.
Their gang member Harwinder Sandhu took responsibility of both acts through a Facebook post. He said that Mandeep was killed due to an old enmity while Triptpal was allegedly attacking one of the men aligned to the gang.
A number of media outlets like News18 and Firstpost as well as journalist Priyanka Deo Jain, have claimed that the people arrested were linked to Khalistanis.
The News18 report goes to the extent of calling it part of a 'diabolical business model of Pakistan-based Khalistani groups'.
Is there any truth to this?
The investigators have not made any comments to this effect.
According to them, the violent incidents were the result of the rivalry between warring factions of a crinimal syndicate involved in illicit activities such as dealing in firearms and violent crimes.
Sutter County DA Jennifer Dupre said that, "They would basically show up to places and try to shoot each other".
At the press conference, the DA of Sacremento Thien Ho said that the violence doesn't reflect the Sikh community at all. He said, "The investigation and the charges filed in connection with the violence do not in any way reflect or represent the vibrant Sikh community in the region".
He said leaders of the Sikh community in Northern California have condemned this violence again and again.
In the absence of any observation from the investigators about Khalistani links, any such allegations appears to be nothing but conjecture.
The Quint has reached out to the DAs of Sacramento and Sutter County, the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and the Yuba City police chief on this particular allegation. We will update the copy as and when they respond.
In their effort to bring up the Khalistan angle, they end up missing the bigger point - how are Indian gangsters able to easily reach countries like the US and Canada, make linkages with local criminals and continue with their activities?
Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Goldy Brar was also said to be in the US. More recently a video of another accused Anmol Bishnoi partying in California went viral.
