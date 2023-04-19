Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused Anmol Bishnoi Seen Partying With Popstars in US

Anmol Bishnoi can be seen dancing at a function in Bakersfield, California.
(Altered by Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
In a video that has now gone viral, Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi was seeing partying along with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann in Bakersfield, California. The video is said to be from 16 or 17 April. Subsequently, more videos surfaced.
Bishnoi is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against Anmol but he has managed to travel across a number of countries and, at least from the video, seems to be safe and free in the United States.
The videos seem to be of a private reception. Singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mamn can be seen singing and Anmol Bishnoi can be seen dancing right next to them. At least one of the videos was from Sharry Mann's Instagram stories.
According to independent journalist Sandeep Singh, the event in California was one of the wedding functions of one Karamveer Deo, who himself has been accused of criminal offences in Ludhiana.
Deo is known to be politically well connected with close links to a major political party in Punjab.
In a statement released on his social media accounts, Aujla said:
"I just want to clarify about an event on Sunday in Bakersfield, CA. As an artiste myself and Sharry Maan bai were booked to perform for a reception show as requested by our common friend. As an artist, we are not aware who is attending or invited to the wedding shows we are booked for, hence why I prefer not to do many wedding shows at all. It has been brought to my attention that a questionable individual was in the background of videos of me and Sharry bai performing. I was not aware of whom that may be until I saw these posts and messages. As an artiste, I focus on my performance and leave the shows, I don’t notice each and every person as there are many people around. "
Mann too released a statement saying:
"As an artiste, I am asked to perform at venues for a wide range of different types of people. Recently, I had also performed in Bakersfield, California, alongside Karan Aujla. My team who handles my bookings don’t always have an opportunity to check or enquire too much about who is booking me and what their family dynamics or even social reputations are. We simply ask what songs, duration of the performance and if a live band is needed.”
In a video released by independent journalists Rattandeep Singh Dhaliwal and Akashdeep Thind, Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh that it upsets him to see Anmol Bishnoi roaming freely about and celebrating.
Now whether Mann and Aujla knew about Anmol's presence in the party is not the important point.
The main question is why is a fugitive like Anmol Bishnoi freely travelling around despite Interpol's Red Corner Notice against him?
Bishnoi is said to have escaped to Dubai via Nepal on a fake passport and then made his way to Azerbaijan. The Delhi Police had traced him in Azerbaijan and said that they are trying to get him back from there.
So how did Bishnoi reach the United States?
As it is prime accused in the Moose Wala murder, Goldy Brar, is said to be in the US.
