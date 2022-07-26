Meninder Dhaliwal's Murder the Latest Chapter in Vancouver's Bloody Gang Wars

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of the Canadian Police have arrested two individuals - 24-year-old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year-old Tanvir Khakh - for the murder of Meninder Dhaliwal, a Canadian gangster of Indian origin. Both Sahota and Khakh have been charged with first degree murder. They are from Surrey in British Columbia and in their 20s.

Dhaliwal and his acquaintance Satinder Gill were gunned down at the resort village whistler in British Columbia on 24 July.

"This act was outrageous and shock to the visitors and community of Whistler," said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a statement released to the press.

The method of the attack was typical of gangland killings, with a vehicle used by the killers set on fire a short distance away. The same method was seen in the recent killing of Canada-based Sikh businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik. More on that incident here.