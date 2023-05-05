History, Rallies, & Triggers: Why Churachandpur is Epicentre of Manipur Violence

Churachandpur has also been at the receiving end of plans to extend the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The extension includes giving the tag of a "protected forest area" to land owned by tribal groups, thus causing their eviction from it.

Hausing said that Churachandpur has become one of the "targets" of CM Biren Singh, who realises that the district is the most unified and vocal when it comes to tribal and land rights.

In fact, the trigger that sparked the current protests can be said to be related to land rights. In February, an eviction notice was sent to the K Songjang village in the district, which, authorities claimed, was built along the Churachandpur-Khoupum "protected forest stretch".

The objection to losing their land mobilised tribal groups across divisions in Churachandpur, which culminated in the protests being witnessed since late April.

Then, there is also the allegation that Biren Singh has been trying to gloss over distinctions between Manipur's plain areas ( which houses a majority of tribals) and hill areas (which are inhabited by the majoritary Meiteis).