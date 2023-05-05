History, Rallies, & Triggers: Why Churachandpur is Epicentre of Manipur Violence

One reason behind Churachandpur's rising significance is the leadership by an influential BJP MLA from Saikot.
Over the last few days, Manipur has witnessed undeterred violence amid protests by tribal groups who are opposed to the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Even as the latest trigger took centre stage, tribal groups in the state, or the Kuki-Chin-Zomi population, have been alleging an "anti-tribal" agenda of the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, as is evident by the classification of some tribal settlements as reserved forests, expulsion of communities from their land, and demolition of decades-old churches.
Kham Khan Suan Hausing, a professor of political science at the University of Hyderabad, told The Quint that one of the reasons behind Churachandpur's central role in the protests is that it is the hub of tribal solidarity and ideas – to an extent which is not seen anywhere else in Manipur.
To make the case for tribal mobilisation in Churachandpur, Hausing cited an uprising that took place in the district in 2015, when nine young tribal men were killed amid protests against three alleged "anti-tribal" bills being pushed by the then Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
As a mark of protest and unity, Churachandpur tribals refused to bury the deceased. That then became a symbol of tribal political mobilisation in the district.
Churachandpur has also been at the receiving end of plans to extend the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The extension includes giving the tag of a "protected forest area" to land owned by tribal groups, thus causing their eviction from it.
Hausing said that Churachandpur has become one of the "targets" of CM Biren Singh, who realises that the district is the most unified and vocal when it comes to tribal and land rights.
In fact, the trigger that sparked the current protests can be said to be related to land rights. In February, an eviction notice was sent to the K Songjang village in the district, which, authorities claimed, was built along the Churachandpur-Khoupum "protected forest stretch".
The objection to losing their land mobilised tribal groups across divisions in Churachandpur, which culminated in the protests being witnessed since late April.
Then, there is also the allegation that Biren Singh has been trying to gloss over distinctions between Manipur's plain areas ( which houses a majority of tribals) and hill areas (which are inhabited by the majoritary Meiteis).
Another reason behind Churachandpur's rising significance is the leadership provided by influential BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip from Saikot constituency, who has openly spoken against Singh's policies on a number of occasions.
Hausing told The Quint that Haokip has cultivated an intricate understanding of the workings of tribal rights and has been able to "leverage" the kind of politicial network that was conspicuously absent in earlier eras.
Haokip's influence in the region has been derived from his vast experience interacting with leaders in New Delhi (he previously served as Deputy Secretary in the Lok Sabha) and being involved in the functioning of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
The legislator has raised several pertinent socio-political and legal questions in the state Assembly and outside it concerning tribal rights.
Furthermore, Churachandpur has seen a number of protest marches by tribal groups over the last few weeks, which has escalated tensions between tribes in the state on the one hand and the majority Meiteis on the other.
A "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised on 3 May as a mark of protest against the proposed inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march saw large-scale violence and the torching of vehicles and structures.
Flames rising from structures lit on fire after violence broke out between tribals and non-tribals during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday, 3 May.
On 28 April as well, an eight-hour shutdown was called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) – which had brought normal life to a standstill in the district.
Chief Minister Singh, who was scheduled to address a public meeting at New Lamka in the same district, cancelled his visit following the protests.
"People were not happy with the chief minister's proposed visit to Lamka as he has been exploiting that place," Jason Tonsing, a PhD scholar at the School of Information, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, had told The Quint previously.
"His proposed visit came at a time when the government is preparing notices to convert tribal lands and resources into reserved forests, protected forests, and wetlands," he added.
