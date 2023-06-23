'Cheated, Broke My Trust': Cops Recover Texts From Mira Road Victim to Accused

Saraswati Vaidya was found dead on the night of Wednesday, 6 June, when neighbours alerted the police of a foul smell emanating from the couple's house on the seventh floor.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
The 32-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her partner at their Mira Road residence had sent several text messages to the accused, ending their relationship, Mid-Day reported, citing police sources.
The police came across chats between the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, and the accused, Manoj Sahni, after they recovered four mobile phones from their residence.
"On 26-27 May, the woman sent the accused several messages about ending the relationship and betrayal. These chats are important to prove that ... the woman didn't want to live with him," a police source told Mid-Day.
On Thursday, 22 June, Sahni was produced in a Thane court and was remanded in judicial custody till 6 July.
Police investigating the murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in the city's Mira Road area said that the accused, her live-in partner Manoj Sahni, minced and boiled her body parts using a mixer and a cooker before getting rid of them.
Earlier, 56-year-old Sahni, who has been accused of murdering Vaidya and chopping her body into pieces, had claimed he was in a platonic relationship with the victim.
The police had told The Quint that as per his statement, Vaidya was pressuring him to get married, but he refused to "as he did not want to destroy her life."
However, as per the Mid-Day report, Vaidya must have known about his condition as medicines were recovered from their home. The police said his medical and psychological test reports are still pending at JJ Hospital.
Moreover, a police source told the publication that on 26 May, Vaidya caught Sahni chatting with another woman and got into a fight with him regarding his alleged use of dating apps.
According to the police, the couple met each other in 2014 at a kirana shop run by Sahni. They had been staying at the current apartment for the past three years but have been in a live-in relationship for nearly 10 years. Previously, they stayed in Borivali.
Reportedly, they also got married in a temple at Vasai.
The police further said that as per the neighbours' statements, the couple fought a lot.
Though the accused, in his statement to the police, had claimed he did not murder Vaidya and only chopped her body to avoid suspicion, the police suspect that she was, in fact, served buttermilk laced with a pesticide, in a murder bid.
The DNA reports of the woman, meanwhile, are still awaited.
As the body parts found in the house were boiled, "it is still not clear whether this will impact the post-mortem report. We don't know if the report will clearly indicate whether the women died due to poisoning or other reasons," a police source told Mid-Day.
