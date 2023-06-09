Mira Road Accused Says He's HIV+, Had Platonic Relationship With Victim: Cops

The accused, as per the police, claimed that the couple had an argument, after which Vaidya drank poison and ended her life.

"In his statement, he claims he disposed of her body as he was afraid of abetment [to suicide]. We have sent her body to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination," the police said.

The police also found tree cutters in the couple's apartment in Akashganga building, reportedly used to chop the victim's body. He reportedly minced and boiled her body parts using a mixie and a cooker before getting rid of them.

They added that as per Sahni's statement, he thought "no one would come looking for her as she was an orphan."

The police are verifying the details in his statement.