21-Year-Old Rajasthan Teacher Who 'Eloped' With Student Booked Under POCSO

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday, 6 July, arrested a 21-year-old Muslim woman teacher in Chennai, days after she allegedly eloped with a 17-year-old Hindu girl who was her student.

The couple, from Sri Dungargarh town in Rajasthan, had posted a video earlier in the week saying they were in a relationship and wanted to be together.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor's family, the police booked the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and her father and two brothers under Sections 363 and 366 (both related to kidnapping and abduction), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA).

The 21-year-old has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days.