'Produce Rape Accused & See if Compromise Is Possible': Gujarat HC Judge

Hearing the same case last week, Justice Dave courted controversy by referring to the Manusmriti and making an oral observation that it was once normal for 14- and 15-year-old girls to marry and give birth before they turned 17.

"Because we are living in the 21st century, ask your mother or great-grandmother, 14-15 was the maximum age (for getting married). The child used to take birth before the age of 17. Girls get matured before boys. 4-5 months here and there doesn’t make a difference. You will not read it, but do read Manusmruti once for this."

The counsel for the father of the rape survivor had requested termination of the pregnancy due to the young age of the girl. Justice Dave had remarked: "Girls mature faster than boys, so four to five months here or there doesn't make a significant difference."