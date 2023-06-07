Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead Outside Court in Lucknow

The assailants were reportedly dressed as lawyers.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by some unknown assailants outside a SC/ST court in Lucknow on Wednesday, 7 June.
The assailants were reportedly dressed as lawyers. The incident occurred inside the court house, killing Sanjeev Jeeva and also injuring a girl.
Jeeva was a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and was a co-accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi.
This comes a day after Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Varanasi Court for the murder of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai in 1991.
Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Is it a democracy? The question is not who is being killed but the question is that one is being killed where security is the highest."
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)