Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead Outside Court in Lucknow

Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by some unknown assailants outside a SC/ST court in Lucknow on Wednesday, 7 June.

The assailants were reportedly dressed as lawyers. The incident occurred inside the court house, killing Sanjeev Jeeva and also injuring a girl.

Jeeva was a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and was a co-accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi.

This comes a day after Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Varanasi Court for the murder of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai in 1991.