Delhi Riots|'Disturbing Scenario': Court Pulls Up Delhi Police, Imposes Fine

“This is again a disturbing scenario whether case is being delayed on account of insensitive approach of representatives of the prosecution. By passing bucks on each other, prosecution cannot get absolved of its responsibility,” the court said.

The FIR was registered against Shah Alam, Irfan, Habib Ahmed, Rashid Saifi, Mohd. Shadan and Azhar, Salim at Dayalpur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, theft, trespassing, arson, and criminal conspiracy

Despite the court's previous order to file a calendar of evidence and supplementary chargesheet, the prosecution failed to do so. The special public prosecutor informed the court that he had not been contacted by anyone from the Delhi Police regarding the preparation of the documents, despite informing the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO).

The judge issued a final warning to the prosecution to comply with the court's instructions and adjourned the case, imposing a penalty of Rs. 2000 to be paid by the prosecution to each accused. The court ordered that a copy of the order be sent to the Commissioner of Police to ensure strict compliance and the payment of the penalty by the next hearing date.

(With inputs from Livelaw.)