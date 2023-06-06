Delhi Riots|'Disturbing Scenario': Court Pulls Up Delhi Police, Imposes Fine
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
A Delhi court recently critised the Delhi Police and the special public prosecutor for their lack of punctuality in submitting a calendar of evidence and supplementary chargesheet related to a case involving the 2020 North East Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts granted the prosecution one final opportunity to comply with the court's instructions and file the necessary documents. The matter was adjourned until July 15, with a penalty of Rs. 2000 to be paid to each accused by the prosecution.
The court expressed concern over the delay caused by the insensitivity displayed by the prosecution representatives, emphasising that passing the responsibility between themselves and the investigating officer would not absolve the prosecution of their duty.
“This is again a disturbing scenario whether case is being delayed on account of insensitive approach of representatives of the prosecution. By passing bucks on each other, prosecution cannot get absolved of its responsibility,” the court said.
The FIR was registered against Shah Alam, Irfan, Habib Ahmed, Rashid Saifi, Mohd. Shadan and Azhar, Salim at Dayalpur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, theft, trespassing, arson, and criminal conspiracy
Despite the court's previous order to file a calendar of evidence and supplementary chargesheet, the prosecution failed to do so. The special public prosecutor informed the court that he had not been contacted by anyone from the Delhi Police regarding the preparation of the documents, despite informing the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) and investigating officer (IO).
The judge issued a final warning to the prosecution to comply with the court's instructions and adjourned the case, imposing a penalty of Rs. 2000 to be paid by the prosecution to each accused. The court ordered that a copy of the order be sent to the Commissioner of Police to ensure strict compliance and the payment of the penalty by the next hearing date.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
