Delhi Police Tracks Down Gangster Deepak Boxer, Wanted in Multiple Cases

A manhunt for Boxer was kicked off after the Delhi Police received a heads-up.
Deepak Boxer, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is being brought to India from Mexico by the Delhi Police.

Driving the news: Boxer was absconding for several months before finally being apprehended in the beach city of Cancun, Delhi Police Spokesperson Sunam Nalwa said on Tuesday, 4 April.

  • Boxer reportedly fled the country on a fake passport in January and travelled to several countries before arriving in Mexico

  • He is wanted in India in connection with over ten cases

"His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America with the help of human traffickers where he would join his other associates and from there he would continue to run the activities of his organized crime group in Delhi and neighboring states," the police said.

Why it matters: The operation to nab Boxer was a result of efforts that spanned several Indian and global authorities.

  • The Delhi Police was aided in its investigation by the CBI as well as the FBI, Interpol, Mexico Police. The Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs worked with the embassies of several countries to bring Boxer back to India, as per the press release.

A manhunt for Boxer was kicked off after the Delhi Police's Special Cell received a heads-up.

  • Boxer's aides and relatives were extensively interrogated about his whereabouts

  • The information was then passed onto FBI and Mexico Police officials who were able to trace his location in Cancun

Return journey: The Delhi Police then sought Boxer's extradition from Mexico with help from the Indian mission there.

  • He is reportedly being brought to New Delhi via Turkey's Istanbul

