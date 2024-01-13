Ex-Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Retrieved From Canal by Gurugram Police, NDRF

The dead body of 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was allegedly murdered on 3 January, has been recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana by the Gurugram Police on Saturday, 13 January.
The dead body of 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was allegedly murdered on 3 January, was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana by the Gurugram Police on Saturday, 13 January.
The body was recovered from Jakhal village's Kundani in Fatehabad district.
Since Saturday morning, a team of the National Disaster Response Force from Patiala and the Gurugram Crime Branch team had been conducteing a search operation.
"The family members of Divya Pahuja have verbally identified the body after seeing the photo of the body," police said.
On 2 January, Divya Pahuja, an accused in the 'fake encounter' of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at Hotel City Point in Gurugram.
Six people, including the main accused Abhijit Singh, have been arrested, so far, in connection with the murder. Additionally, three pistols, 42 live cartridges, and the BMW car used to carry the body have been seized by the police.
Divya Pahuja's body was found two days after the police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly disposed of her body. Gill was picked up from the Kolkata airport on Thursday, 11 January.
Police interrogated Gill, upon which he revealed information about the location of the body. He and the main accused Abhijit Singh were college friends, police said.
While on the run, Gill first went to Jaipur and Udaipur. From there, he took a bus to Kanpur and went to Kolkata by train, according to the police. "Balraj and Ravi got separated after reaching Kolkata," they added.
