'Nails Were Plucked Out': Kin Of Delhi Man Beaten to Death For 'Stealing' Prasad

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)
"They (accused) plucked out his toenails while beating him. He was cold like a dead body when he was brought back to our house. Seeing him like that, I too died with him," recalled Umrana Mohammad, sister of a 26-year-old man who was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death on suspicion of theft in northeast Delhi early on Tuesday, 26 September.
Sitting outside her modest, one-room house in Sundar Nagri, grief engulfed Umrana, who fought her tears while consoling her three sisters, all of whom lost their only brother – Isar Mohammad.
The video also showed the victim crying in pain and pleading with them to stop. The incident came to light after the victim's father, 60-year-old Abdul Wajid, who is a fruit vendor, contacted the Delhi Police late on Tuesday night shortly after his son succumbed to his injuries.
Kamal (23), his brother Manoj (19), Yunus (20), Kishan (19), Pappu (24), Lucky, who runs a momo stall, and a 17-year-old minor are among those apprehended.
Isar, who was a person with an intellectual disability, worked as a labourer. He was the only son to Abdul Wajid and only brother to his three sisters. They lost their mother in their childhood, police said.
According to the police, the incident took place just 200 metres from Isar's house, between 4 am and 6 am, on Tuesday. In his police complaint, Abdul Wajid said that his son had left the house early in the morning without informing anyone while they were asleep.
"The seven accused caught Isar lurking around the area. They thought that he was a thief. They began asking him questions but he was unable to reply properly (he was a person with intellectual disability). They had then tied him up to an electric pole and had thrashed him," police officials said.
Recalling the incident, 50-year-old Chandravathi, a neighbour and an eyewitness, told The Quint:
Though she and her family members tried to intervene, the men allegedly did not listen to them and continued beating Isar for more than an hour.
"I heard he stole from our Ganpati stall. I didn't want to get involved and went back to doing my work," Chandravathi said.
This was the pole where Isar Mohammad was allegedly tied to and beaten to death by four men on Tuesday morning
Though the incident took place early in the morning, the family came to know hours later, after their neighbour 17-year-old Aamir spotted Isar lying on the streets.
The accused took Isar to another spot, allegedly thrashed him and abandoned him on the streets, a police officer told The Quint on the condition of anonymity.
Once Isar reached his house, he fell to the ground like a "lifeless body," described his sisters. Abdul Wajid was not at home when the incident took place, they said.
"We didn't even know what had happened to him. He collapsed right to the ground and we got scared because his body started to get cold," said teary-eyed Samarin.
Abdul Wajid rushed home at around 6:30 pm after hearing about the incident.
60-year-old Abdul Wajid is a fruit vendor at Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area. He lost his only son 26-year-old Isar Mohammad.
Back in the streets of Sundar Nagri, a group of 25 people are sitting outside Isar's house recalling the incidents of the fateful night. Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the victim’s house, at the spot and in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
Speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, a police official confirmed that there is no communal angle.
"Since it is a communal-sensitive area, we have deployed paramilitary forces to avoid any untoward situations. There is no communal angle to the case," he said.
A lifeless Abdul Wajid hugged his grieving daughters. "He was my only son. What is more sad is that nobody stopped them (accused)," he said, blaming the local residents for not intervening to rescue Isar while he was being thrashed.
Isar's neighbours described him a "naive, cheerful and happy" boy.
The street leading upto Isar Mohammad's residence.
Wajid and his daughters wanted only one thing – justice for Isar. "I want those people to be in jail. I want to see them suffer, just like how my poor son suffered in pain," he told The Quint.
