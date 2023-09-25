Delhi Govt Lists 14 Key Rules To Curb Dust at Construction Sites: How To Comply?

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting on Monday, with over 200 government officials and representatives of private construction agencies.

In the meeting, Rai urged them to follow the set of 14 guidelines that had been issued in order to reduce dust pollution in the city. "pollution is an issue related to our lives and our children's lives. Everyone has to fight together to save our breath. Therefore, everyone will have to fulfill their responsibilities with full honesty," he said.

"Strict action will be taken against government and private agencies not following the norms," he added.

He further said that it is mandatory for all Government and Private Construction agencies to provide on-site training to construction workers regarding the guidelines.

Suggestions were also taken from the representatives of the construction agencies.