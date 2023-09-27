ADVERTISEMENT
On Camera: Delhi Man Tied to Pole, Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft

A video of the incident shows a group of men beating the victim, identified as Isar Ahmed, with sticks.

India
A man died after being tied to a pole and beaten by a group of unidentified men in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Tuesday, 26 September, on the suspicion of theft.

Video of the incident: The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Isar Ahmed. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of men beating Ahmed with sticks while he is tied to a pole. The victim is also seen crying in pain and pleading with them to stop.

Abdul Wajid, the victim's father, told the Delhi Police that a neighbour brought his son home after the incident. When Wajid reached home on Tuesday evening, he saw his son lying outside the house with injury marks all over his body.
Before he could be taken to the hospital, Isar passed away, Wajid told the police.

No communal angle: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to round up the men who assaulted Ahmed. Northeast Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Joy Tirkey also said that no communal angle is involved in the incident.

Topics:  Delhi   Assault 

