Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Crime Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi: Chopped Body Parts Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover; Probe Underway

Delhi: Chopped Body Parts Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover; Probe Underway

The body parts, found at two different locations, are of a 35-40 year old person, the police said.
The Quint
Crime
Published:

The Delhi Police recovered a body chopped into pieces, near the Geeta Colony flyover in Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday, 12 July.

Image used for representative purpose.

|
(Photo: iStock)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Delhi Police recovered a body chopped into pieces, near the Geeta Colony flyover in Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday, 12 July. </p><p>Image used for representative purpose.</p></div>

The Delhi Police recovered chopped pieces of a body near the Geeta Colony flyover in Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday, 12 July.

“Body parts have been found in two different places near Gita Colony flyover in the Janmuna khadar area," confirmed DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

He added, “FSL and Crime teams are on the spot. Prima facie It is a body of around 35-40 year old person.”

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Kotwali police station in north district.
Also ReadThe 'Shaadi' Swindler: How a Bengaluru Man Conned 15 Women Over 10 Years

'Gender of Victim Yet To Be Confirmed': Police

Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police Paramaditya, while speaking to the media, said, "We have found two black polythene bags. One contains the head of the body and the other contains body parts. The prima facie investigation revealed long hair and since the body has been decomposed, we are assuming it is a woman because of the hair. It is yet to be identified, probe is underway."

DCP Kalsi added that forensics will verify the gender of the deceased. "Ortho forensics will verify the gender of the deceased and search is ongoing in the area for other evidence." he said.

Also Read'Strangled, Chopped Into 35 Parts,' Delhi Police Claim Man Kills Live-In Partner

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT