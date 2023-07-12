The 'Shaadi' Swindler: How a Bengaluru Man Conned 15 Women Over 10 Years

A 35-year-old man manages to get at least 15 women to marry him over the course of 10 years, so he could abscond with their jewellery, money, and property. He pretends to be a doctor or an engineer, uses multiple phones to contact each of them, and even hires actors to play his family at the 'weddings'.

No, this is not the plot of an upcoming Netflix movie. This actually happened.

Mysuru Police on Sunday, 9 July, arrested Mahesh KB Nayak for allegedly cheating women he met on matrimonial websites by pretending to be a doctor or an engineer, and later disappearing with their money.