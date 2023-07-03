'Told Boss About Loose Wire, Was Asked Not to Worry': Kin of Worker Electrocuted

“On 2 July morning, a welder who works at the same construction site came to my jhuggi and told me that my brother was lying on the floor in the basement. I ran to the site and saw that my brother was in an unconscious state and was entangled with electricity wires," reads the FIR filed by the Delhi police in relation to the death of an 18-year-old labourer at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital on Sunday, 2 July.

The FIR, accessed by The Quint, has been filed at central Delhi's IP Estate police station, and is based on a complaint submitted by the victim's cousin Prince. The deceased, identified as Sujeet Mahato -- a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar -- died early Sunday morning, allegedly due to electrocution.

A new block for a pediatric centre is being built at the LNJP hospital and is under the Public Works Department (PWD), LNJP Hospital’s medical director Dr Suresh Kumar told The Indian Express.

The Quint reached out to PWD Chief Engineer (Health) SK Srivastava but he refused to comment on the matter. This is the third death in the city in a week due to electrocution. Here's what the FIR states: