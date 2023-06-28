Entangled Mess: Loose, Hanging Wires Pose Threat to Delhiites as Rains Arrive

These uninsulated wires pose a big threat to the residents of Old Delhi. Despite complaints by residents over the years, little has changed here.

Mohd. Rehan, who has lived in the Jama Masjid area for over 40 years, lamented, "Pehle ek cable hoti thi jis se saare area ki supply chalti thi... Ab 10 hai. Yeh sab hamare saamne extend hua hai ek-ek karke. (Earlier, there used to be a single cable that ran the supply for the entire area. Now there are 10 cables. All of them have been extended in front of us, one by one.)"