Bengaluru Woman Electrocuted After Two-wheeler Slips on Waterlogged Road

According to the police, Akhila was returning from her place of work when her two-wheeler slipped while crossing a waterlogged road.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A 23-year-old woman died after coming into contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru's Whitefield area at around 9:30 pm on Monday, 5 September. The incident took place in Siddapurabetween Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi.
According to the police, the woman, identified as Akhila, was returning from her place of work when her two-wheeler slipped while crossing a waterlogged road. She tried to grab a pole for support but got electrocuted after which she fell down.
She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.
The woman's family members allege that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the employees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local municipal corporation, and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).
The Whitefield Police has registered a case and started an investigation in this regard.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the "unplanned" management and "misrule" of the previous Congress government in the state for the recent waterlogging.
He alleged that the Congress gave permission for construction activities in lake areas, tank bunds, and buffer zones.
Bommai also announced that a decision has been made to release Rs 300 crore to manage the current situation and for the maintenance of infrastructure in the city.
