Delhi Electrocution Case: From Police to Railways, Where Does the Buck Stop?

"Who killed my wife? It wasn't just the wire hanging from that pole... I want to know which department is responsible for her death?" asked an inconsolable Ankit Ahuja.

Three days ago, his wife Sakshi -- a 35-year-old teacher and mother of two -- was electrocuted outside the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) as she was about to embark on a holiday with her family.

She was electrocuted as she reportedly clutched at an electric pole for support in a waterlogged area in the railway station's parking lot. As per NDTV, visuals showed naked electric wires at the bottom of the pole -- the probable cause of the incident.

An FIR was filed on 25 June at the NDLS police station under sections 287 (negligent conduct pertaining to machinery) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR, however, did not mention the names of any suspects or accused in the case.

The Quint spoke to Delhi Police officers investigating the case, officials from the Northern Railways, and Sakshi's family to understand what happened on the morning of 24 June, why the live wire was not insulated, and where does the buck stop.