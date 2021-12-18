Congress and Goa Forward Party Announce Alliance Ahead of Elections

Vijay Sardesai, meanwhile, said, "We had said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we will give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies."



On 30 November, Sardesai had said that his party would join hands with the Congress to fight the "incompetent and undemocratic reign" of the BJP-led government.

"Met Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with my colleagues Prasad Gaonkar and Vinod Palyekar. We agreed to fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly on behalf of the people of #Goa to end the utterly corrupt, incompetent and undemocratic reign of the BJP," the Forward Party president had said in a tweet.