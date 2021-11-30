Goa Forward Party Joins Hands With Congress To Fight 'Undemocratic BJP Reign'

Calling the incument Goan Chief Minister Pramod Sawant "communal" and anti-Goan, Vijay Sardesai, after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, tweeted:

"Continuance of Goa under @BJP4Goa rule is an impossibility! Met with Shri @RahulGandhi. Proud to be working for the 2nd liberation of #Goa with the great grandson of the person who enabled the 1st! The curse of the communal and anti-Goan @DrPramodPSawant govt will be blown away!"