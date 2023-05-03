Chandra Grahan 2023: Date, Time, and Rituals To Follow During Lunar Eclipse Here

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, popularly known as Chandra Grahan, is scheduled to take place on Friday, 5 May. As per the details, it is set to be a penumbral eclipse where the Sun, Earth, and Moon do not align perfectly. It is important to note that Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2023 will coincide with Vaisakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima. One must know the timings of the eclipse and stay informed of the latest details.

One should note that the Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be visible in different parts of the world such as Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic, and Antarctica. It is important to remember that Chandra Grahan 2023 will take place on Friday. People in India can watch the eclipse provided the sky is clear. People should know the latest details.