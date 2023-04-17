Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, When & Where to Watch Rare Solar Eclipse

Rare hybrid solar eclipse: NASA has informed people about the new astronomical phenomenon this month - Hybrid solar eclipses. You should know that a hybrid solar eclipse occurs only a few times per century and you are lucky if you get to witness it. India will witness its first solar eclipse in April and it will be the Hybrid solar eclipse. Hybrid solar eclipses will be visible on 20 April 2023 and it will be a view of the moon's shadow on the earth.

According to reports, the hybrid eclipse will be visible from western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia beginning at 21:36 EDT on 19 April till 2:59 AM. Eclipse will not be visible in India but people can witness the unique experience online.