Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time, When & Where to Watch Rare Solar Eclipse

Rare Hybrid Solar eclipse details on 20 April 2023
(Photo: PTI)
Rare hybrid solar eclipse: NASA has informed people about the new astronomical phenomenon this month - Hybrid solar eclipses. You should know that a hybrid solar eclipse occurs only a few times per century and you are lucky if you get to witness it. India will witness its first solar eclipse in April and it will be the Hybrid solar eclipse. Hybrid solar eclipses will be visible on 20 April 2023 and it will be a view of the moon's shadow on the earth.
According to reports, the hybrid eclipse will be visible from western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia beginning at 21:36 EDT on 19 April till 2:59 AM. Eclipse will not be visible in India but people can witness the unique experience online.
It will be a special type of solar eclipse- a hybrid solar eclipse, a combination of two types of solar eclipses.
The hybrid solar eclipse has been named the Ningaloo Eclipse, after an aboriginal word.
A hybrid solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth thus blocking the entire sun's light preventing it to reach to the earth. During this time, the moon casts a shadow on Earth creating darkness in some parts of the world that fall in its vicinity.
Usually there are three types of solar eclipses: total, partial, and annular. During a total solar eclipse, the moon covers the sun and the sun's outer atmosphere is visible.
During a partial solar eclipse, the moon partially covers the sun, making a portion of the Sun's light visible.
In an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the Sun, and the sun's ring light is visible around the Moon.
The hybrid solar eclipse will be visible from Western Australia from 10:29 PM to 10:35 PM EDT on April 19 (0229 to 0235 GMT on April 20), in East Timor from 11:19 PM to 11:22 PM EDT (0319 to 0322 GMT) and in Indonesia from 11:23 PM to 11:58 PM EDT (0323 to 0358 GMT).
