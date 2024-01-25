'No Alliance With Congress': AAP To Go Solo in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday, 24 January, that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 13 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections without any alliance with the Congress.

The decision came soon after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to go solo in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, without forming any alliance.

The AAP, TMC, and Congress are all part of the coalition alliance called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).