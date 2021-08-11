Zomato Net Loss Widens to Rs 356 Crore, Revenue Rises to 844 Crore: Q1 Report

Zomato on Tuesday, 10 August, released its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-2022. In its first quarterly report since its IPO listing last month, Zomato said that it has incurred a net loss of Rs 356 crore on a consolidated basis.

The jump in the amount, which has risen significantly from its value of 99.8 crore in the previous year, has been attributed by the food delivery aggregator to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.