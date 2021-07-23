'A New Day Zero': Zomato Makes Its Debut, Market Cap Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Zomato's shares were listed on the national bourses on Friday, 23 July, a day after the food delivery giant finalised its IPO share allotment, ahead of schedule. Earlier, the shares were to list on 27 July but Zomato decided to go public on 23 July instead.

As it made its debut, Zomato shares opened at Rs 116 per share versus its issue price of Rs 76 per share, reported Moneycontrol. Soon after the opening, Zomato's market cap also crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

From 'one day to 'day one', Zomato's Twitter handle posted soon after.