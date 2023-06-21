What Is Form 16? Easy Steps To Download for Salaried Employees

One of the important documents for a salaried employee to file an ITR (income tax return) is Form 16. It mentions the amount of income tax that has been deducted from the salary of an employee during a financial year.

Form 16 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate and contains all the details of the benefits received by an employee during a financial year such as salary, allowances, and more.

According to incometaxindia.gov.in, "Form 16/16A is the certificate of deduction of tax at source and issued on deduction of tax by the employer on behalf of the employees. These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee. It is mandatory to issue these certificates to Tax Payers."