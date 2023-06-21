What Is Form 16? Easy Steps To Download for Salaried Employees

Steps To Download Form 16 for Salaried Employees.
One of the important documents for a salaried employee to file an ITR (income tax return) is Form 16. It mentions the amount of income tax that has been deducted from the salary of an employee during a financial year.
Form 16 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate and contains all the details of the benefits received by an employee during a financial year such as salary, allowances, and more.
According to incometaxindia.gov.in, "Form 16/16A is the certificate of deduction of tax at source and issued on deduction of tax by the employer on behalf of the employees. These certificates provide details of TDS/TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee. It is mandatory to issue these certificates to Tax Payers."
There are two parts of the Form 16 issued to the employees by their employment company including Part A and Part B. Form 16 Part A has details like tax deductions in a financial year, PAN card details of employee, and PAN and TAN details of employer.
Form 16 Part B mentions details like House Rent Allowance, Special allowance, Gross Salary Details, and perquisites offered to the employee by the company during a financial year such as company car, rented or rent free accommodation, etc.
Follow below steps to download the Form 16 from the official website of Income Tax Department of India.
Visit the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, navigate to the 'Form Downloads Section.'
You will see a link for 'Income Tax Forms.'
Click on the link and you will see an option for downloading the 'Form 16.'
Click on the link and you will find the options for a PDF file or a fillable form.
Choose any of the two as per your requirement.
Download, save, and print a copy of Form 16.
Individuals can also download Form 16 from TRACES website by following below steps.
Go to tdscpc.gov.in.
Visit the login page and enter login details including user ID, password, PAN, and captcha.
Go to the downloads section.
Click on the direct link for downloading the Form 16.
Once you download the form, enter the PAN and financial year details.
