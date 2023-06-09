DIY Income Tax Return: How To File Your ITR Under The New Regime?

Filing taxes is BORING. The documentation is full of jargon, there are numerous laws and ever-changing deadlines. Long story short, it is a tedious job. But one that MUST be done. (ICYMI: File your taxes before 31st July.) How?

Now, ChatGPT can solve your many woes. Unfortunately, money distribution is still not its strongest suit. And unless, you have a trusted accountant, yourself are one, or your parents are looking after your balance sheet, then you are pretty much on your own. The good news is that you still have about 8 weekends to learn and put in your tax forms.

The better news is that under the new regime, income tax slabs have been revised where it offers a higher tax exemption and raises the threshold for tax rebate. In other words, it is more beneficial for those who wish to have more disposable cash in hand.

Here is everything a first-time-taxpayer must know about filing taxes under the new regime: