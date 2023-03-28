How To Check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund via AIS for Taxpayers App

Do you know you can now access all the important income tax data on your smartphone? Well, if not then you must note down that the Income Tax (IT) department has launched a mobile-friendly application that allows users to check all the essential data regarding income tax as given in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) & Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) easily on their smartphones.

The application is called 'AIS for Taxpayers' app and it helps users to find out details like dividend income, income tax refunds, TDS (tax deducted at source), TCS (tax collected at source), and many more.