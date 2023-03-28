How To Check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund via AIS for Taxpayers App

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Business Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019How To Check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund via AIS for Taxpayers App

AIS For Taxpayers App: Follow the steps to register below and use the application.
Saima Andrabi
Business
Published:

Here is an easy guide to check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund Via AIS for Taxpayers App.

Do you know you can now access all the important income tax data on your smartphone? Well, if not then you must note down that the Income Tax (IT) department has launched a mobile-friendly application that allows users to check all the essential data regarding income tax  as given in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) & Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) easily on their smartphones.

The application is called 'AIS for Taxpayers' app and it helps users to find out details like dividend income, income tax refunds, TDS (tax deducted at source), TCS (tax collected at source), and many more.

Benefits of AIS for Taxpayers App

The AIS for Taxpayers app has been developed by the Income Tax Department of India for the convenience of taxpayers. The application can be easily downloaded from the app store and Google Play Store.

There are several benefits of AIS for Taxpayers app. The main motive of this application is to give the taxpayer a thorough understanding of the AIS/TIS by displaying the data gathered from various sources about the taxpayer.

Before using the AIS for Taxpayers app, users have to complete the registration process by submitting some important details like PAN number, registered mobile number, verify the OTP, and more.

Steps To Register for AIS for Taxpayers app

  • Download the application from Google Play Store or app store

  • Open the application

  • Enter the PAN number and date of birth

  • Agree to the terms and conditions by clicking on the checkbox

  • Hit the 'Proceed' option

  • Enter the mobile number and email ID followed by 'Click' option

  • You will receive an OTP on your mobile and email

  • Verify the OTP received

  • Set up a 4 digit MPIN for faster and secure access

  • Your registration is successful. You can now access the app anytime using the MPIN

Steps To Check TDS, Dividend Income and Income Tax Refund Through the AIS for Taxpayers App

  • Open the AIS for Taxpayers App

  • Enter the four digit MPIN

  • Now click on the “Annual Information Statement (AIS) option

  • Select any of the options for TDS, Dividend Income, Income Tax Refund, and more based on your query

  • You will get the details on your smartphone easily

  • Provide feedback if you find any kind of discrepancy in the application

