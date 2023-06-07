Income Tax Return for AY 2023–24 (Salaried): Know Steps To File ITR Online Here

Salaried employees will be able to file their Income Tax Returns for AY 2023-24 soon after receiving Form 16 from their employers. It is important to note that the tax-filing season has officially started. Salaried taxpayers should know the right process to file their returns. Most salaried individuals are eligible for ITR-1 (Sahaj). For those who do not know, this is applicable to all those taxpayers whose income is not more than 50 lakhs for the financial year.

As per the latest official details, approximately 14,65,641 ITRs were filed till 28 May, for income earned in FY 2022-23. Out of this, around 3834 verified ITRs were processed. Now, it is time for salaried taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns for AY 2023-24. They will receive Form 16 from their employers by 15 June, as per official details.