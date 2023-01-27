VCCI Expo 2023 to be Held from 27 January; Venue, Dates, and Other Details Here

All the details about the VCCI Expo 2023
(Image: thefactfinder)
Vadodara Chamber of Commerce & Industries (VCCI) is all set to organize a mega industrial exhibition at the Navlakhi ground in Vadodara. According to VCCI's vice president Himanshu Patel, the expo is a platform for micro, small and medium-scale industries.
The expo will be spread across 9 lakhs square ft this year and the complete focus will be the different businesses rather than the celebrities or motivational speakers. The expo will stress B2B interactions and around 16 domes of this expo will have 550 stalls, covering different sectors like engineering, machinery, machine tools, material, handling, plastic and rubber, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, and automation, start-up and innovation, banking and insurance, education, IT and telecom, infrastructure, building construction, renewable energy, electric vehicles.
Let's know the dates, timings, and other details about the VCCI Expo 2023.
VCCI EXPOS provides an unparalleled platform for exhibitors and visitors from across the globe and a wide range of industries. VCCI EXPOS brings an exponential change in the business arena, compelling visitors to return year after year.
Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has hosted up to ten exhibitions in the years 1990, 1993, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2016. The exhibition brings the best of the industries to be capable partners and create new opportunities and strong network connections.
For the past five decades, the VCCI has been shaping and projecting progressive MSMEs, trades, and industries based on coordination with Central, State, Local, and Semi-Government Authorities.
According to the reports, the VCCI expo will be conducted at the Navlakhi ground in Vadodara from 27 January to 30 January 2023. The expo will begin at 10:00 AM.
