VCCI Expo 2023 to be Held from 27 January; Venue, Dates, and Other Details Here

Vadodara Chamber of Commerce & Industries (VCCI) is all set to organize a mega industrial exhibition at the Navlakhi ground in Vadodara. According to VCCI's vice president Himanshu Patel, the expo is a platform for micro, small and medium-scale industries.

The expo will be spread across 9 lakhs square ft this year and the complete focus will be the different businesses rather than the celebrities or motivational speakers. The expo will stress B2B interactions and around 16 domes of this expo will have 550 stalls, covering different sectors like engineering, machinery, machine tools, material, handling, plastic and rubber, electrical, electronics, instrumentation, and automation, start-up and innovation, banking and insurance, education, IT and telecom, infrastructure, building construction, renewable energy, electric vehicles.

Let's know the dates, timings, and other details about the VCCI Expo 2023.