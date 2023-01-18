Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Dates, Time, Venue, & Steps to Register

The 16th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is all set to be celebrated by the people who are interested in art, literature, and culture.

You can expect a spectacular range of language diversity with 20 Indian and 14 international languages being represented.

The festival will feature 250 speakers from across the world.

Over the past 15 years, the organisers have maintained the core values of the event to serve as a democratic platform which can be accessed by all.

The festival brings together a diverse mix of writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people, and entertainers on one stage to express and engage in different activities.

Here are the dates, timings, venue and registration details for the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: