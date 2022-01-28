As Global Markets Bounce Back, Sensex Nears 58k, Nifty Up by Over 200 Points

As global markets take a beating, Sensex fell by 1,222 points to
56,628.36 on Thursday, 27 January.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after Indian equities took a beating, Sensex bounced back to trade near 58,000 on Friday, 28 January.
Amid positive global cues, the 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,795.11, and traded at 57,913.10 (1.11 percent rise) at 11 am on Friday.
Similarly, Nifty, touched 17,359.70 on Friday morning. It had opened at 17,208.30, and was trading at 17,333.25 points (up 1.30 percent) at 11 am.
Zomato, standing at 90.75 INR on NSE, rose by 0.28 percent at 10 am.
NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex, while Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Steel were the highest gainers on Nifty.
Meanwhile, HDFC and HDFC bank were among the top losers on both indices. Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI were among the other stocks that plummeted.
This comes a day after Sensex fell by over 1300 points and was trading below 56,500 on Thursday, amid a global market crash.