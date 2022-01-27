Sensex Down by 1,300 Points, Nifty Below 17,000 Amid Global Market Crash

As global markets take a beating, Sensex fell by over 1300 points and was trading below 56,500 on Thursday, 27 January.

The 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,158.63, and traded at 56,477.07 (2.39% dip) at noon on Thursday.

Similarly, Nifty, which had opened at 17,062.00, was trading at 16,936.95 points (down 2.28%) at noon.

Trading at 896 on NSE, Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd recorded a 2.06 percent decline at noon, while Wipro, trading at 540.45 INR, was down by 3.95 percent.

Zomato, standing at 90.45 on NSE, was down by 9.96 percent at noon.