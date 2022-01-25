Sensex Drops by 900 Points, Nifty Below 17,000 as Global Markets Take Beating

As global markets take a beating, Sensex has fallen 600 points while Nifty is below 17,000 points as of Tuesday, 25 January, morning.
As global markets took a beating, Sensex fell 900 points, while Nifty plunged to 16,850, on the morning of Tuesday, 25 January.
While the 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,158.63, it traded at 57,318.28 points at 9:45 am. It has previously closed at 57,491.51.
Meanwhile, Nifty had stood at 17,133.35 points at 9:45 am, after opening at 17,001.55.
On Sensex, Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank) and Reliance Industries suffered the most losses with their shares falling by 3.13 percent, NDTV reported.
Trading at 919 on NSE, Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd was up by 0.17 percent, while Wipro, trading at 559.75 INR, was down by 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
Zomato, standing at 90.65 on NSE, was down by 0.77 percent.
"Nifty came under intense selling pressure on January 24 due to fund outflows from FPIs ahead of the monetary withdrawal by global Central Banks and rate hikes, rising crude oil prices whose outlook has worsened following the Russia-Ukraine standoff and the forthcoming Union Budget followed by state election outcome," Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities Deepak Jasani told news agency IANS.
"Though the Nifty has not closed at the intra-day low, not many would attempt to do aggressive bottom fishing on Tuesday ahead of the holiday on January 26 and the US Fed meet outcome," he stated.
