Sensex Drops by 900 Points, Nifty Below 17,000 as Global Markets Take Beating

As global markets took a beating, Sensex fell 900 points, while Nifty plunged to 16,850, on the morning of Tuesday, 25 January.

While the 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,158.63, it traded at 57,318.28 points at 9:45 am. It has previously closed at 57,491.51.

Meanwhile, Nifty had stood at 17,133.35 points at 9:45 am, after opening at 17,001.55.