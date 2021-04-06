SBI Home Loan Interest Rates Increased to 6.95%; Check Details

India’s leading bank public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its home loan rate to 6.95 per cent. The new interest rate has been effective from 1 April 2021.

Earlier this year, SBI brought down its lowest home loan rate to 6.70 per cent. During this offer, for loans of up to Rs 75 lakh, home loan interest rates started at 6.70 percent. Whereas for loans in the range of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 5 crore, the interest rate charged was 6.75 per cent onwards. The offer ended on 31 March 2021.

SBI’s website states that the new interest rates are effective from 1 April.