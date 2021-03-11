SBI Annuity Scheme: All You Need to Know About It

India’s leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) offers multiple schemes to its customers to help them increase their income. One such scheme is its ‘Annuity Deposit Scheme’.

This scheme involves a customer depositing a principal amount for a fixed period. The bank, in return, pays them the same amount in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) with interest.

The official website of SBI reads, “To enable the depositor to pay one-time lump sum amount and to receive the same in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs), comprising a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.”