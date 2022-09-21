SBI Utsav Deposit 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About Special FD Scheme

On the eve of nation's 76th year of Independence, the State Bank of India (SBI) launched a special FD scheme for its customers. As per an official notice released on the bank's website, the new special scheme called 'Utsav Deposit' is only available for a limited period (28 October 2022) after which it will expire. According to the SBI, “Let your finances do the hard work for you. Introducing 'Utsav' Deposit with higher interest rates on your Fixed Deposits."

What is SBI Utsav Deposit Scheme 2022? Under SBI Utsav Fixed Deposit Scheme, customers will be offered 6.10% interest rate per annum on FDs (fixed deposits) with a tenure of 1,000 days. An extra interest rate of 50 bps (basis points) will be provided to the senior citizens compared to the regular rate. Therefore, an interest rate of 6.5% will be received by them.