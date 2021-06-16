SBI Digital Services To Be Unavailable For 2 hours on 17 June

India's leading public sector bank (PSB) State Bank of India (SBI) has released an alert regarding the unavailability of the bank's online services.
The bank said that the internet banking, YONO, YONO lite, and UPI services will not be available from 12:30 am to 2:30 am on Thursday, 17 June. These services will be unavailable because the bank will be undertaking maintenance activities during these hours.
"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it added.
Similar maintenance activities took place on Sunday, 13 June too, due to which the services were unavailable for around four hours.
It must be noted that SBI has a vast network of over 22,000 bank branches and 58,500 ATMs, and 66,000 BC outlets, which serve over 44 crore customers. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the bank had around 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users, as on December 2020. The report further added that SBI had 135 million UPI users in December.
To cater to this large network, bank services go under maintenance from time to time. On Tuesday, 15 June, HDFC app services were also unavailable due to unspecified reasons, reported Hindustan Times.
