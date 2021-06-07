SBI’s Special ‘WeCare’ Fixed-Deposit Scheme to End on 30 June

SBI 'WeCare' fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens to end on 30 June 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will end its 'WeCare' fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens on 30 June 2021.
So, in order to avail its benefits, senior citizens can apply for the same by 30 June.
The 'WeCare' scheme was launched by SBI on 12 May 2020. The purpose of the scheme was to protect income of the senior citizens by providing them higher interest rates on their fixed deposits. Since the launch, the deadline for the same has been extended thrice.
Initially, it was slated to end on 30 September 2020. Later, it was extended till December-end, and then till 31 March 2021. Now, the last date to open an account under the scheme is 30 June.
Similar fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens are also offered by other banks like HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and ICICI Bank.
Published: 07 Jun 2021,04:48 PM IST