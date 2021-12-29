Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to Remain Closed For 16 Days

Bank holidays in January 2022
In January 2022, Banks are going to be closed across the country for a total of 16 days, apart from the days they are weekly off.
However, according to a list of bank holidays published on the Reserve Bank of India's official website, banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar will remain open on Republic Day 2022, 26 January 2022.
Moreover, the RBI has divided holidays into three categories. They are as follows- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Please see below for the list of RBI issued holidays for the month of Janaury 2022.
1 January 2022: New Year’s Day
3 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong
4 January 2022: Losoong
11 January 2022: Missionary Day
12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda
14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal
15 January 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day
18 January 2022: Thai Poosam
Please find enclosed a list of weekend holidays too for the month of January 2022.
2 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
8 January 2022: Second Saturday
9 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
16 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)
22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday
Hence, if you have some work with your bank, we advise that you plan your trip to the bank accordingly.
