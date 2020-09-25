Jio to Offer In-Flight Mobile Services in 22 International Flights

Incoming calls are not included in the in-flight communication services offered by Jio.

Image used for representation only. | (Photo: The Quint )

Reliance Jio is now offering in-flight mobile connectivity in 22 international flights with its postpaid plans starting Rs 499. The in-flight package will include voice, data and SMS services.

The telco recently also announced a new postpaid recharge plan which is bundled with free subscriptions of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

In view of the pandemic, Jio has also introduced Work From Home prepaid recharge plans, starting at Rs 349. The plan offers Rs 3 GB data per day to users bundled with unlimited on-net calling and 1,000 minutes of FUP calling. The plan is valid for 28 days.

