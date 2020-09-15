The Best WFM Prepaid Plan? Compare Vodafone, Jio, Airtel Offers

Working from home has become the new normal and we do not know how long this will continue. The unprecedented impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our normal lives and has brought upon new challenges that we must face.
High-speed internet is one of the few luxuries that our office desktops gave. However, you can bring the same speed to your phones and laptops from these prepaid plans by Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel, making your work-from-home routine simpler.
In this article, we are comparing the best prepaid plans provided by the telecom giants for around Rs 350:
The plan provided 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. It offers unlimited calling bundled with 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers a one month subscription to Amazon Prime in addition to Airtel Stream Premium and Wynk Music.
The newly rebranded Vodafone-Idea, Vi, is offering a new Rs 351 prepaid plan which offers 100GB data with a validity of 56 days. This plan is only available in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh circle.
The Jio Rs 349 offers Rs 3GB data per day to users bundled with unlimited on-net calling and 1,000 minutes of FUP calling. The plan is valid for 28 days.
