PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Check Eligibility Criteria & Steps To Apply

PM Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana on 17 September 2023. The event of this yojana unfolded at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, called the Yashobhoomi Convention Center, situated in Dwarka. He implemented this yojana in honour of Vishwakarma Jayanti. It gives cash support to small employees and skilled craftspeople along with training, advice on skill matters, and knowledge of modern techniques. This PM Program has an estimated cost of 15 crore rupees, which shows government scheme commitment. The sum of 15 crore rupees of this scheme will benefit those who work in traditional trades, like washermen, haircuts, smiths of gold, bricklayers, and metalworkers. This scheme aims to help skilled craftsmen who are struggling by giving liquidity and training. Participants in the program will acquire a PM Vishwakarma certificate and identity card.

They are eligible for a collateral-free credit guide, with up to ₹1 lakh in the first time and ₹2 lakh in 2nd time, both at a concessional 5% interest rate. PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a central authority initiative technology toward supplying skill improvement and employment possibilities to the Vishwakarma network in India.