PAN-Aadhaar Link Last Date 31 March: Step Wise Guide To Apply & Avoid Penalty

The Aadhaar and PAN card linking is mandatory, especially for those who do not fall in the exempt category, according to Income-tax Act, 1961.

The last date to link Aadhaar and PAN card is 31 March 2023. People must note down that all PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar cards before the last date will become inoperative by 1 April 2023. A social media post by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) says, "The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!"

People who have not linked their Aadhaar and PAN cards yet and do not know how to do so must follow the below-mentioned steps.

The linking of Aadhaar and PAN card is necessary if you are individual taxpayers, otherwise you will be penalised.