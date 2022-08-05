Sensex, Nifty in Green as Markets Bounce Back After RBI Hikes Repo Rate

Equity benchmarks ended modestly higher on Friday, 5 August, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate in an effort to cool stubbornly high inflation and defend the rupee.

Continuous foreign fund inflows into the capital markets and softening crude oil prices also helped the bourses regain momentum, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 89.13 points or 0.15 percent higher at 58,387.93 after facing volatility during the fag-end of trade. During the day, it climbed 350.39 points or 0.60 percent to 58,649.19.