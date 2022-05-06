LIC IPO: Retail Portion of Issue Fully Subscribed by Day 3; 1.09 Times by 11 am

The retail portion of the initial public offering (IPO) of insurance major Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been fully subscribed on the third day of the issue, on Friday, 6 May.

The overall IPO was subscribed 1.09 times at 10:51 am on Friday, reported ANI.

The issue offer of the LIC is in the price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949. The government had brought down the issue size from 5 percent to 3.5 percent.