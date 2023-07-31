ITR Filing 2023 Last Date: Know the Penalties if You Miss the Deadline; Details

The Income Tax Department has requested all taxpayers in India to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2023-24 by the official last date, today, Monday, 31 July. Those still left to file their ITRs must finish the process on the online portal - eportal.incometax.gov.in. Taxpayers failing to complete the process by the deadline must face the consequences. One must go through the latest announcements on the website and stay updated with the details.

As per the latest official details, more than 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed on the ITR e-filing portal - eportal.incometax.gov.in for the assessment year 2023-24. It is important to note that around 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified so far. The ones who are still left to file their ITRs have time till today, Monday, 31 July 2023.